Sheriff's Office identifies officers involved in Thursday shooting

Police at West Radio Road
Police at West Radio Road(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Patrick Frazier on Friday identified the three members of the department involved in a fatal shooting Thursday.

Frazier said Sgt. Sam Smith, Deputy Logan Peter and Investigator John Schone are all now on leave and scheduled to return to work on Monday.

They were among the deputies who had responded to a call of a suicidal subject Thursday afternoon. Bradley S. Havermale, 29, was shot and killed after reportedly pointing the gun at himself and then at police.

Frazier said all three officers were checked out at Blessing Hospital and would be reevaluated before returning to work.

An autopsy was scheduled for Havermale on Friday.

Sheriff Anthony Grootens said during a news conference Thursday that his deputies responded about 4 p.m. to a 911 call about a suicidal man in the area of Fifth and West Radio Road.

Grootens said Havermale got out of a vehicle and brandished a handgun and a short foot chase ensued. He said three deputies shot the man in self-defense. He said there were no body cams on the deputies because the department doesn’t own them yet.

Under the SAFE-T Act signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in 2022, all Illinois on-duty law officers are required to wear body cameras by Jan. 1, 2025. Grootens said his office will be getting them later this year.

Illinois State Police crime scene investigators responded to the scene and are now handling the investigation.

Adams County State’s Attorney Gary Farha said his office will receive the reports from ISP and review them to determine whether any further action is warranted.

Farha said that could take several weeks.

Farha added the last time there was a fatal shooting involving an officer in Adams County was in 2018.

If you or someone you know is suffering from depression and may be suicidal, call or text 988, the national Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.

