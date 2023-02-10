Suspect files for bond reduction while victim remains in medically induced coma

Bryan Paden
Bryan Paden(Quincy Police Department)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A man charged with two counts of aggravated battery following an incident that resulted in another man being placed in a medically induced coma has asked for a bond reduction.

Court records show that Bryan Paden filed a motion to have his bond reduced on Wednesday. That motion will be heard on Feb 21.

Paden is alleged to have been involved in what police called a disturbance with the 45-year-old male victim on Jan. 29 in front of Harrison Pub at 1702 Harrison St.

Quincy Deputy Chief Mike Tyler said as of Friday the victim remains at Blessing Hospital in a medically included coma.

Police reported on Feb. 2 that they had been called on Jan. 29 to Harrison Pub for a 45-year-old unconscious Quincy man lying on the ground in front of the pub. The man was taken to Blessing and later placed in a medically induced coma.

After reviewing surveillance video in the area police determined there had been a “disturbance” between the victim and Paden.

On Jan. 31 a warrant was issued for Padan who turned himself in to police.

