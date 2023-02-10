WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 9) QHS Lady Blue Devils Tip-Off Against Rock Island On The Road In The Western Big Six Conference

Quincy (JR) Forward Taylor Fohey Turns In Another Big Scoring Night On The Prep Hardwood
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - On Tuesday, the Lady Blue Devils Of Quincy High ventured to Hannibal to face the Lady Pirates at Korf Gymnasium. QHS posted a 57-42 win in that match-up bolstered by a 32-point scoring performance by junior Taylor Fohey. Tonight the talented forward was back n action on the prep hardwood at Rock Island High.

After 4 quarters of action against the Rocks, Fohey pumped in 25 points to lead the “Blue & White” to a big 40-25 Western Big Six Conference win. With the road victory, Quincy is now (19-11) on the season overall and (9-5) in the WB6 standings.

Sports

