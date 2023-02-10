WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 9) QHS Lady Blue Devils Tip-Off Against Rock Island On The Road In The Western Big Six Conference
Quincy (JR) Forward Taylor Fohey Turns In Another Big Scoring Night On The Prep Hardwood
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:12 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - On Tuesday, the Lady Blue Devils Of Quincy High ventured to Hannibal to face the Lady Pirates at Korf Gymnasium. QHS posted a 57-42 win in that match-up bolstered by a 32-point scoring performance by junior Taylor Fohey. Tonight the talented forward was back n action on the prep hardwood at Rock Island High.
After 4 quarters of action against the Rocks, Fohey pumped in 25 points to lead the “Blue & White” to a big 40-25 Western Big Six Conference win. With the road victory, Quincy is now (19-11) on the season overall and (9-5) in the WB6 standings.
