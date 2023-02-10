WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 9) Unity Lady Mustangs Play Host To Central/Southeastern On The IHSA Hardwood

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - The atmosphere was charged with anticipation inside the Unity High School gym in Mendon (IL) hours before the Lady Mustangs were set to tip-off against Central/Southeastern. The two-state ranked teams squared off this evening as the Lady Mustangs were also celebrating “Senior Night!” With all those festivities on the evening schedule, it’s easy to understand why emotions were high on the UHS bench before the opening tip.

Once play got underway, the visiting 5th-ranked Lady Panthers went right to work. Central/Southeastern head coach Matt Long had his squad well prepared for this match-up. CSE, currently ranked 5th in the latest IHSA Class 2A girls basketball poll, had beaten Unity earlier this season on the hardwood during the Panther Classic, so they understood what to expect from the Lady Mustangs. The 35-30 win posted on January 10 by CSE, probably offered the Lady Panthers a big boost of confidence heading into tonight’s hostile atmosphere as well.

At the end of the first 8 minutes of action, 5-th ranked Unity (Class 1A) trailed 20-11 on their home floor. Central/Southeastern kept the pressure on in the second quarter as well. The Lady Panthers led 29-18 at the break with Karly Peters leading the way in the points department with 13. Lauren Miller chipped in with 8 points after 16 minutes of action. Unity was led by Seniors Kylee Barry and Kyra Carothers. Both talented Lady Mustangs scored 4 points against CSE during the first half.

During second half action, the Lady Mustangs started to turn up the heat against Central/Southeastern. UHS held the Lady Panthers to just 9 points in the quarter, while offensively, Unity pumped in 14 points. At The end of three quarters of action, CSE was holding on to a slim 38-32 lead.

During the final quarter, both teams fought hard in front of a packed house, but when the final horn sounded, it was Unity coming out on top after 32 minutes of action 48 to 47 over the Lady Panthers.

Kylee Barry finished the game with13 points to lead UHS. Junior Sophia Shaffer chipped in with an 11-point effort while Kyra Carothers finished with 7 points against CSE. Senior Ashlynn Arnsman chipped in with 6 points.

The CSE Panthers were led by Karly Peters during the setback with 18 points. Lauren Miller pumped in 15 points against the Lady Mustangs while Brilyn Lantz finished with 7.

