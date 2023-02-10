WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 9) Western Illinois Leathernecks Fall To Defeat On The Summit League Hardwood Against Kansas City At Western Hall

WIU Guard Trenton Massner Pumps In15 Points Against The Roos In Macomb
Western Illinois Falls To Defeat At Western Hall Against Kansas City
Western Illinois Falls To Defeat At Western Hall Against Kansas City
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:13 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Kansas City was able to set the tempo and play its way, handing Western Illinois a 76-64 defeat this evening on the hardwood at Western Hall. The loss was the first for the Leathernecks inside Western Hall since a January 5 defeat to Omaha.

The Roos outrebounded the Leathernecks 37-20, shot 56.9 (29-51) from the field and 8-15 (53.3 percent) from three, taking a lead early in the second half and pulling away from Western Illinois (15-10 overall, 8-6 in Summit League play). 

The Leathernecks were out of rhythm early, but behind Vuk Stevanic (14 points) and Trenton Massner (15 points) managed to take a one-point halftime lead, 30-29. But a long scoring drought allowed the Roos to go up five points, then a Kansas City 10-0 run allowed KC to pull away. Like it was most of the night, rebounding was the difference as Kansas City turned nine offensive boards into 13 second-chance points while also whittling down the clock.

Quinlan Bennett tried to keep WIU afloat, scoring all 10 of his points after the break while KJ Lee added 10, but it was not enough for the Leathernecks.
Things do not get any easier for WIU as Summit League leader, Oral Roberts comes to town for a Saturday 2 p.m. game at Western Hall.

---WIU Release

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 8) Quincy Notre Dame Soccer Standout Colin Kurk Signs National Letter Of Intent With The Hawks Of Quincy University

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND's Colin Kurk Decides To "Stay Home" And Join The Hawks Of QU In The Fall

Sports

Quincy football coaches handicap the Super Bowl

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By John Potts
We ask three local head football coaches to predict who will win and the final score.

Sports

QND Soccer standout Colin Kurk signs National Letter if Intent with The Hawks of QU

Updated: 14 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (February 8) Quincy Notre Dame All-State Football Standout Jackson Stratton Signs National Letter Of Intent With Butler University

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND's Jackson Stratton Signs National Letter Of Intent With Butler University

Latest News

Sports

QND football, basketball standout Jackson Stratton signs National Letter of Intent

Updated: 16 hours ago

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (February 7) QHS Lady Blue Devils Point Guard Leila Dade Offers Thoughts On Facing Hannibal On The Hardwood

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS head coach Brad Dance offers a scouting report on the Hannibal Lady Pirates basketball team.

Sports

Blue Devils Point Guard Leila Dade shares thoughts on facing Hannibal

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 12:08 PM CST

Sports

Chiefs’ Khalen Saunders, former WIU standout, to play in Super Bowl for third time in four years

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM CST
|
By John Potts
The WIU community is swelling with pride as one of their own will be appearing in the Super Bowl for the third time.

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Tuesday (February 7) Hannibal Lady Pirates Set To Host The Lady Blue Devils Of QHS At Korf Memorial Gymnasium Tonight In America’s Hometown

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:53 AM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Hannibal Lady Pirates Guard Nora Hark Offers Insight On Tonight's Game Against QHS

Sports

Hannibal Lady Pirates set to tip-off against QHS at Korf Memorial

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST