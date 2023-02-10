WGEM Sports At Ten: Thursday (February 9) Western Illinois Leathernecks Fall To Defeat On The Summit League Hardwood Against Kansas City At Western Hall

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) - Kansas City was able to set the tempo and play its way, handing Western Illinois a 76-64 defeat this evening on the hardwood at Western Hall. The loss was the first for the Leathernecks inside Western Hall since a January 5 defeat to Omaha.

The Roos outrebounded the Leathernecks 37-20, shot 56.9 (29-51) from the field and 8-15 (53.3 percent) from three, taking a lead early in the second half and pulling away from Western Illinois (15-10 overall, 8-6 in Summit League play).

The Leathernecks were out of rhythm early, but behind Vuk Stevanic (14 points) and Trenton Massner (15 points) managed to take a one-point halftime lead, 30-29. But a long scoring drought allowed the Roos to go up five points, then a Kansas City 10-0 run allowed KC to pull away. Like it was most of the night, rebounding was the difference as Kansas City turned nine offensive boards into 13 second-chance points while also whittling down the clock.

Quinlan Bennett tried to keep WIU afloat, scoring all 10 of his points after the break while KJ Lee added 10, but it was not enough for the Leathernecks.

Things do not get any easier for WIU as Summit League leader, Oral Roberts comes to town for a Saturday 2 p.m. game at Western Hall.

---WIU Release

