Advocacy program sees more housing inspections

QUINCY (WGEM) - A program that helps renters in Quincy that started this year is already working.

The program makes it easier for tenants to file complaints.

Some tenants may have fear when filing a minimum housing complaint form when their home is in need of repair has significant issues that could be concerning to your health and safety.

That’s why the Safe and Livable Housing Committee in Quincy introduced their advocacy program.

The program places tenants with advocates who help them understand how and when to fill out the complaint forms with the city’s inspection department.

This allows tenants to voice complaints with their landlord only when they need to, without the fear of retribution.

More than 30 Quincy organizations are in the advocacy program right now.

Committee members said they’ve already seen more inspections than they typically do, which means more people are taking steps to have safe housing.

“Normally you get maybe two or three a month, maybe resulting in one or two inspections,” said Safe and Livable Housing Committee Member Carol Nichols. “We’re up to six inspections. Which meant the overall number was even higher. And that’s amazing because normally Quincy does twelve to fifteen inspections in a year.”

In addition to starting the advocacy program, the city of Quincy has made the Minimum Complaint Form available online with a list of advocates willing to help you navigate the process.

“The advocate program is the basic first improvement. Now that we can help people have a voice to know that they have someone who’s watching out for their back,” said Safe and Livable Housing Committee Advocate, Lisa Wigoda. “Like I said, if we know that they’re doing something wrong, we need to let them know that, you know, we’re not gonna lie, we’re not gonna be dishonest, we have to be straight forward with every one as to how everybody needs to do their part.”

Officials with the Safe and Livable Housing Committee said that should allow more tenants to fill out the form as it takes away the pressure of having to fill out the form at city hall.

Laws and responsibilities for landlords and tenants:

