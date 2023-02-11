Quincy man arrested after stealing city bus

Christopher Gallaher
Christopher Gallaher(Adams County Jail)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:29 PM CST
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Quincy man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly stole a City of Quincy bus, according to the Quincy Police Department.

Police said they responded to a call around 9:20 a.m. for a report of a stolen 2019 Ford City of Quincy bus near 8th and Maine Street.

Police said Christopher D. Gallaher, 41, of Quincy, found the bus unattended, got in and drove away.

Police were able to locate the bus via GPS tracking at 17th and Locust Street at 9:44 a.m.

Police reported that Gallaher was alone on the bus and was taken into custody without incident.

Gallaher was taken to the Adams County Jail where he was charged with aggravated theft of a motor vehicle.

