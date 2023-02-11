Semi catches fire in Clarence industrial shed
SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A semi caught on fire in an industrial shed in Clarence, Missouri on Friday evening.
Shelby County Fire Chief Mike Geisendorfer said they responded to the fire just after 5 p.m.
Geisendorfer said the shed had fertilizer chemicals in it, but those did not catch fire.
Officials said no one was injured.
Geisendorfer reported the semi was a total loss and the shed received some damage, but it was not a total loss.
The cause of the fire is undetermined and still under investigation, according to Geisendorfer.
At 6:45 p.m. the fire was put out and the scene was all clear.
Firefighters said they aren’t sure whether it was a private farm or a business.
The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Salt Lake Ems, Clarence Rural Fire Department and Shelby Community Fire and Rescue responded to the fire.
