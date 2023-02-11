Tri-Township Fire District tests new diving equipment

QUINCY (WGEM) - Tri-Township firefighters are better equipped to keep you safe after testing new equipment on Friday.

Assistant Fire Chief Chris Costigan said they got the new equipment for dive training, so they had to take it to the Sheridan Swim Club to test it out.

He said it’s necessary to get used to the new equipment, as well as get training hours for the new diving tenders.

Tenders are responsible for communicating and keeping track of the diver on the surface.

Costigan said tenders are important to a successful dive operation.

“It’s the safety net of the whole system is having someone competent on the surface, knows what’s going on, able to communicate and if any problems arise, how to fix those,” Costigan said.

Dive training is important to prepare for emergency events such as rescuing people, recovering a vehicle or gathering evidence in an investigation.

