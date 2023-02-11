Two more opportunities to see QPS’s ‘Little Women’

By Hunter Willis
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - If you missed opening night of the play Little Women at Quincy High School on Thursday, you have two more chances to see it.

The classic story is about four sisters in the 1800s who explore the rise of women’s independence.

The show begins at 7 p.m. Friday night at the Quincy High School Auditorium.

You can buy tickets at the door or at Quincy Senior High School’s website.

It’s $8 for students and $12 for adults.

“I just think it is great to support kids who are doing awesome things in our school instead of doing things that they shouldn’t be doing,” said QPS K-12 Music Director Debbie Johnson.

If you can’t make it on Friday, there is also a performance Saturday night.

And if you’re going, be sure to arrive early. Basketball games at Blue Devil Gym both nights means parking will be at a premium.

