Unseasonable Warmth Ahead; Rainy Valentines Day In Store

QUINCY (WGEM) - A ridge of high pressure will keep skies mostly clear through Sunday evening, which means plenty of weekend sunshine is in store. High temperatures on Saturday top out in the mid to upper-40s (even a nudge above 50 degrees looks likely across parts of the southern tier) with overnight lows back down in the 20s for most of the viewing area, again under mostly clear skies, before southwesterly winds usher in an even more robust warm-up Sunday and Monday.

Sunday will see daytime high temperatures some 15 to 20 degrees above normal, with widespread low to mid-50s likely across northern and central portions of the Tri-States with locations in the far south looking to remain firmly ensconced in the upper-50s! A low-pressure system will bring a very slight cool down on Valentine’s Day with rainy and windy conditions expected, but temperatures look poised to rebound into the low to mid-60s on Wednesday.

A more robust storm system arrives Thursday bringing with it a return to seasonable mid-February temperatures and the chance for both rain and perhaps some snow showers as well. The cool-down looks short-lived as above-normal temperatures dominate again in the extended forecast. In short, the next 7-10 days look more spring-like than not!

J. Risley

