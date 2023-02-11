WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 10) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Dunk Their Way Past Geneseo On The WB6 Hardwood While The Raiders Of QND Roll Past Liberty At “The Pit!”
MSHSAA Hoops: Lady Birds Of South Shelby And Canton Lady Tigers Post Victories On The hHardwood
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Friday, February 10, 2023
High School Basketball
IHSA
Western Big Six Conference
Geneseo 28
Quincy Blue Devils 66
QHS: Cam Brown (10 Points)
Bradley Longcor, III (8 Points)
Sam Mulherin (8 Points)
Keshaun Thomas (7 Points)
Ralph Wires (5 Points)
QHS Now (22-4) On The Season Overall & (11-2) In The WB6
Blue Devils Will Host Jacksonville On Saturday
Listen To The Game “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPM 98.9 FM
IHSA
Liberty Eagles 37
QND Raiders 66
QND: Jakeb Wallingford (16 Points)
QND: Alex Connoyer (13 Points)
QND: Jackson Stratton (6 Points)
Raiders Now (18-8) Overall On The Season
QND Has Now Won 6 Straight Games
Raiders Will Tip-Off Against Rushville-Industry On Saturday
Listen to The Game “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM
IHSA Girls Basketball
Helias (Jeff City) 47
Quincy Notre Dame 52
QND: Abbey Schreacke (25 Points)
(QND: Blair Eftink (18 Points)
QND Now (29-1) Overall On The Season
IHSA Basketball Tonight
Pittsfield 43
Western 33
West Central 72
North Greene 28
Illini West 66
Bushnell-Prairie City 39
IW: Nolan Deitrich (20 Points)
Drake Mudd (13 Points)
IW Chargers Now (17-12)
Illini West Tips-Off Against Havana Ducks On Saturday
Macomb 37
(10) Camp Point Central 44
Payson-Seymour 46
Griggsville-Perry 64
Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 53
Brown County 46
IHSAA Basketball Tonight
Keokuk 71
Wasahington 54
Fort Madison 44
Burlington 49
