WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 10) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Dunk Their Way Past Geneseo On The WB6 Hardwood While The Raiders Of QND Roll Past Liberty At “The Pit!”

MSHSAA Hoops: Lady Birds Of South Shelby And Canton Lady Tigers Post Victories On The hHardwood
Quincy Notre Dame Locks Up Their 6th Win In A Row By Rolling Past Liberty 66-37
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 12:28 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Friday, February 10, 2023

High School Basketball

IHSA

Western Big Six Conference

Geneseo 28

Quincy Blue Devils 66

QHS: Cam Brown (10 Points)

Bradley Longcor, III (8 Points)

Sam Mulherin (8 Points)

Keshaun Thomas (7 Points)

Ralph Wires (5 Points)

QHS Now (22-4) On The Season Overall & (11-2) In The WB6

Blue Devils Will Host Jacksonville On Saturday

Listen To The Game “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPM 98.9 FM

IHSA

Liberty Eagles 37

QND Raiders 66

QND: Jakeb Wallingford (16 Points)

QND: Alex Connoyer (13 Points)

QND: Jackson Stratton (6 Points)

Raiders Now (18-8) Overall On The Season

QND Has Now Won 6 Straight Games

Raiders Will Tip-Off Against Rushville-Industry On Saturday

Listen to The Game “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM

IHSA Girls Basketball

Helias (Jeff City) 47

Quincy Notre Dame 52

QND: Abbey Schreacke (25 Points)

(QND: Blair Eftink (18 Points)

QND Now (29-1) Overall On The Season

IHSA Basketball Tonight

Pittsfield 43

Western 33

West Central 72

North Greene 28

Illini West 66

Bushnell-Prairie City 39

IW: Nolan Deitrich (20 Points)

Drake Mudd (13 Points)

IW Chargers Now (17-12)

Illini West Tips-Off Against Havana Ducks On Saturday

Macomb 37

(10) Camp Point Central 44

Payson-Seymour 46

Griggsville-Perry 64

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 53

Brown County 46

IHSAA Basketball Tonight

Keokuk 71

Wasahington 54

Fort Madison 44

Burlington 49

