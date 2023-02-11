WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 10) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Dunk Their Way Past Geneseo On The WB6 Hardwood While The Raiders Of QND Roll Past Liberty At “The Pit!”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Friday, February 10, 2023

High School Basketball

IHSA

Western Big Six Conference

Geneseo 28

Quincy Blue Devils 66

QHS: Cam Brown (10 Points)

Bradley Longcor, III (8 Points)

Sam Mulherin (8 Points)

Keshaun Thomas (7 Points)

Ralph Wires (5 Points)

QHS Now (22-4) On The Season Overall & (11-2) In The WB6

Blue Devils Will Host Jacksonville On Saturday

Listen To The Game “LIVE” On WGEM SportsRadio ESPM 98.9 FM

IHSA

Liberty Eagles 37

QND Raiders 66

QND: Jakeb Wallingford (16 Points)

QND: Alex Connoyer (13 Points)

QND: Jackson Stratton (6 Points)

Raiders Now (18-8) Overall On The Season

QND Has Now Won 6 Straight Games

Raiders Will Tip-Off Against Rushville-Industry On Saturday

Listen to The Game “LIVE” On News/Talk 105 WGEM

IHSA Girls Basketball

Helias (Jeff City) 47

Quincy Notre Dame 52

QND: Abbey Schreacke (25 Points)

(QND: Blair Eftink (18 Points)

QND Now (29-1) Overall On The Season

IHSA Basketball Tonight

Pittsfield 43

Western 33

West Central 72

North Greene 28

Illini West 66

Bushnell-Prairie City 39

IW: Nolan Deitrich (20 Points)

Drake Mudd (13 Points)

IW Chargers Now (17-12)

Illini West Tips-Off Against Havana Ducks On Saturday

Macomb 37

(10) Camp Point Central 44

Payson-Seymour 46

Griggsville-Perry 64

Jacksonville-Routt Catholic 53

Brown County 46

IHSAA Basketball Tonight

Keokuk 71

Wasahington 54

Fort Madison 44

Burlington 49

