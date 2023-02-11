WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (February 11) Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Announces That Southern Airways Has Become A New Sponsor

By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:48 AM CST
QUINCY, IL WGEM) -Pepsi Little People’s is delighted to announce that Southern Airways is a new sponsor of the 2023 Golf Championships! Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships is an international event for boys and girls ages three through 18 and has been held annually since 1974 at golf courses in Quincy, IL.

“Southern Airways is proud to partner with and support the Little’s People’s Golf Championships,” said Mark Cestari, Chief Commercial Officer at Southern Airways. “As Quincy’s new hometown airline this fantastic event will give attendees and participants from Chicago, St. Louis and beyond a chance to experience Southern’s special style of customer service first hand. Our aircraft can easily accommodate the players’ golf bags. “

We are very happy to bring Southern Airways on board as one of our sponsors,” stated Nan Ryan, Founder and Executive Director of Pepsi Little People’s. Their commitment to support Little People’s offers our players and parents a great opportunity to fly to Quincy.” Southern Airways is offering Little People’s five pairs of round-trip tickets to/from Quincy, St. Louis or Chicago O’Hare.

Pepsi Little People’s will celebrate its 50th year June 18-21. Festivities start on Sunday, June 18 with the ever-popular Applebee’s Parent-Child event. Monday is practice round day for all players, followed by the Family Celebration Picnic. Competition will be held at the KC Par-3 course on Tuesday and Wednesday for players ages 3-7, while those ages 8-18 will play their competition rounds at Westview Golf Course in Quincy.

Players competing in Little People’s have the opportunity to gain Performance Stars for AJGA events and try to qualify for the IMG Academy Junior World Golf Championships, Future Champions Golf, PLAY Junior Golf Tour of Canada, and the Notah Begay Regional. In addition, Little People’s tournament results contribute to Junior Golf Scoreboard,

GolfWeek/Sagarin and Global Junior Golf Rankings, important factors in the ability of players to earn college scholarships. Additional information on Pepsi Little People’s, can be found at www.littlepeoplesgolf.com, or email jrgolfer@littlepeoplesgolf.com, or text or call Nan Ryan at 217-257-5718.

