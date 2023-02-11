WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (February 11) Western Illinois Falls To Defeat Against Oral Roberts On The Summit League Hardwood

Leathernecks Lose At Western Hall Despite A Career-High 29 Point Effort By Alex Rosner
Trenton Massner And The Leathernecks Of WIU Fall To Defeat Against Oral Roberts At Western Hall
Trenton Massner And The Leathernecks Of WIU Fall To Defeat Against Oral Roberts At Western Hall(Chris Reich/NSU Photographic Services)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -Another furious second half comeback fell short for the Western Illinois men, who lost to Oral Roberts 82-73 in the regular season home finale on Saturday at Western Hall. The Leathernecks trailed by as many as 24 points in the second half but were able to cut the deficit to six when Alex Rosner stole the ball from Oral Roberts’ Connor Vanover.

Rosner raced to the basket but the 7-foot-5 Vanover was able to get his eighth block of the game and preserve the six-point advantage. ORU then scored its 14th second-chance point of the night on the ensuring possession, pushing the advantage safely back to eight points and Western Illinois (15-11 overall, 8-7 in Summit League play) could never get closer.

It was a slow start for the Leathernecks as Oral Roberts built a 21-point point halftime lead, 51-30 after making 21-34 (61.8 percent) from the field. But in the second half, Western Illinois was able to get going behind a season-high 29 points from Alex Rosner and 23 points from Trenton Massner.

Western’s Vuk Stevanic added eight points while KJ Lee scored six. The Leathernecks went 29-64 from the field for the game (45.3 percent) and 12-32 (37.5) but allowed 14 second-chance points for Oral Roberts which did enough down the stretch to win.

The loss dropped Western Illinois out of third place in the Summit League and into a tie for fourth. The Leathernecks finish out the year on the road, playing at St. Thomas next Saturday, then WIU travels to North Dakota and North Dakota State the following week to close out the regular season.

