3rd annual Mount Sterling Chocolate Crawl boosts business

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - On Saturday, shoppers from all over the Tri-States came to Brown County to shop small while sampling chocolate.

At Mount Sterling’s 3rd annual Chocolate Crawl, more than 20 local businesses participated in offering free chocolate while shoppers scored discounts and entered raffles.

Ormonds on Main owner Carolyn Ormond said good weather was on their side which helped boost foot traffic.

“We had quite a crowd in there this morning doing the tastings of our olive oil and vinegars,” Ormond said. “And, it was almost like a party! So it’s worth.”

Officials from Action Brown County who helped organize the event said it’s a great way to give an economic boost to small businesses during one of the slowest times of the year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.