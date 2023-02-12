3rd annual Mount Sterling Chocolate Crawl boosts business

Chocolate Crawl
Chocolate Crawl(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - On Saturday, shoppers from all over the Tri-States came to Brown County to shop small while sampling chocolate.

At Mount Sterling’s 3rd annual Chocolate Crawl, more than 20 local businesses participated in offering free chocolate while shoppers scored discounts and entered raffles.

Ormonds on Main owner Carolyn Ormond said good weather was on their side which helped boost foot traffic.

“We had quite a crowd in there this morning doing the tastings of our olive oil and vinegars,” Ormond said. “And, it was almost like a party! So it’s worth.”

Officials from Action Brown County who helped organize the event said it’s a great way to give an economic boost to small businesses during one of the slowest times of the year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputy Evan C. Schmalshof
ISP identifies McDonough Co. deputy involved in fatal crash
Christopher Gallaher
Quincy man arrested after stealing city bus
Police at West Radio Road
Sheriff identifies officers involved in Thursday shooting
FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building in Washington, on May 4, 2021.
IRS urges special refund recipients to delay filing taxes
Police at West Radio Road
Officer-involved shooting near Quincy’s West Radio Road

Latest News

Frigid 5K
Local 5k raises over $25,000 to help stop human trafficking
Pole Shed Open
Mini golf fundraiser to help Pittsfield schools returns
Superbowl safe driving
Anticipated uptick in DUI arrests on Superbowl Sunday
Christopher Gallaher
Quincy man arrested after stealing city bus