Anticipated uptick in DUI arrests on Superbowl Sunday

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Illinois Department of Transportation, Illinois State Police and local law enforcement in Adams County have a message for those who plan to cheer on their respective teams on Super bowl Sunday.

“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” and “Click-It-Or-Ticket” are the two main messages. Adams County Sheriff Anthony Grootens said at this time of year they see an uptick in DUI arrests. And those numbers spike even more on Super Bowl Sunday.

Grootens said expect to see more law enforcement patrolling the roads Sunday night.

“Of course in Adams County you’re going to have a large number of Kansas City Chief fans,” Grootens said. “And they’re going to want to celebrate.”

Grootens said his advice is to spend the night where you celebrate or have a designated driver take you home.

