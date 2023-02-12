Local 5k raises over $25,000 to help stop human trafficking

QUINCY (WGEM) - On Saturday morning, a debut 5K in the Tri-States had a turnout of more than 750 runners to support organizations that help victims of human trafficking.

The Frigid 5K was hosted by The Crossing in Quincy. Members said this idea came up in January during National Human Trafficking Prevention month.

Lead pastor Clayton Hentzel said they were astounded by the turnout as their goal was to have 200 participants.

“We decided to call it a Frigid 5K since it’s in February,” Hentzel said. “The whole purpose of it is to try and rescue and rehabilitate people who are in modern day sex trafficking. Every single year there’s over 49 million in modern day slavery and we think we can do something about it.”

Hentzel said they raised an estimated amount of $25,000 from the event that will go toward Blackbox International and Operation Underground Railroad, which focus on rescuing victims of human trafficking and providing them with counseling.

