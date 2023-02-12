Mini golf fundraiser to help Pittsfield schools returns

Pole Shed Open
Pole Shed Open(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
PITTSFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - For the first time in two years, an annual mini golf fundraiser aimed at helping Pittsfield CUSD #10 schools was back in action on Saturday.

More than 100 people competed in the Pole Shed Open putt-putt tournament, a traveling mini golf course all over Pike County.

Some locations included The Old Orchard Country Club in Pittsfield, the East Pike Fire Department in Milton and Bradshaw Custom Pumping in Griggsville, along with 6 other locations.

The event is put on by the FFA alumni.

“In prior events we’ve repaired the much-needed greenhouse,” said FFA alumni member Dusty Morrow. “We’ve had a self-sustaining scholarship for the former advisor of the program. And, we also have a former student who we tragically lost in an accident who has a scholarship in his honor.”

FFA members said they’ve raised $13-17,000 each year the event is hosted.

