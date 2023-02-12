Mizzou Tigers Stun The 6th-Ranked Vols Of Tennessee On The SEC Hardwood In Knoxville At The Buzzer!

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -The victory party plans in Knoxville were spoiled earlier today in “The Volunteer State” as the Tigers of Mizzou posted a stunning 86-85 victory over 6th-ranked Tennessee on the SEC hardwood. Senior guard Kobe Brown led the Tigers in the scoring department with 21 points. The Huntsville, Alabama product out of Lee High School, also pulled down 5 rebounds and dished out 2 assists.

Missouri’s 6-foot-5 guard DeAndre Gholston, who hit a buzzer three-pointer on Dec. 17 to help the Tigers beat UCF, made another prayer to help Mizzou post the dramatic 86-85 1-point road win.

With the victory, Missouri improved to (19-6) overall on the season and (7-5) in the SEC ranks.

