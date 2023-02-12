Mizzou Tigers Stun The 6th-Ranked Vols Of Tennessee On The SEC Hardwood In Knoxville At The Buzzer!

Kobe Brown Leads Missouri With 21 Points And 5 Rebounds Against UT
Mizzou Guard DeAndre Gholston (4) Leads The Tigers To A Dramatic Road Win In Knoxville
Mizzou Guard DeAndre Gholston (4) Leads The Tigers To A Dramatic Road Win In Knoxville(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -The victory party plans in Knoxville were spoiled earlier today in “The Volunteer State” as the Tigers of Mizzou posted a stunning 86-85 victory over 6th-ranked Tennessee on the SEC hardwood. Senior guard Kobe Brown led the Tigers in the scoring department with 21 points. The Huntsville, Alabama product out of Lee High School, also pulled down 5 rebounds and dished out 2 assists.

Missouri’s 6-foot-5 guard DeAndre Gholston, who hit a buzzer three-pointer on Dec. 17 to help the Tigers beat UCF, made another prayer to help Mizzou post the dramatic 86-85 1-point road win.

With the victory, Missouri improved to (19-6) overall on the season and (7-5) in the SEC ranks.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (February 11) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Rolls To A Clean 2-Game Sweep Against Park On “The Hill”

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
C-SC Wildcats Post A Clean Sweep Against Park On The NAIA Hardwood

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (February 11) Western Illinois Falls To Defeat Against Oral Roberts On The Summit League Hardwood

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Western Illinois Falls Out Of 3rd Place In The Summit League After Home Loss Against Ora;l Roberts

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (February 11) Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Announces That Southern Airways Has Become A New Sponsor

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Pepsi Little People's Golf Championships Announces A New Sponsor

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Friday (February 10) QND Raiders Wrestling Team Hits The Mats At IHSA Class 1A Sectional At Clinton

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QND Raiders Wrestling Update From Class 1A Sectionals

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 10) “Sports Extra” QHS Blue Devils Dunk Their Way Past Geneseo On The WB6 Hardwood While The Raiders Of QND Roll Past Liberty At “The Pit!”

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Quincy Blue Devils And QND Raiders Both Post Wins On Their Home Court On Friday Night

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (February 10) QHS Blue Devils Dunk Their Way Past Geneseo On The WB6 Hardwood While The Raiders Of QND Roll Past Liberty At "The Pit!"

Updated: 23 hours ago

Sports

VOTE: Who will win Super Bowl LVII?

Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:55 PM CST
|
By WGEM Staff
Who will win Super Bowl LVII?

Sports

(WGEM Sports at Six, Wednesday February 8) Palmyra starts new era on the gridiron

Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:16 PM CST
|
By Victoria Bordenga
Palmyra gets new head football coach

Sports

(WGEM Sports at Six, Wednesday February 8) Palmyra starts new era on the gridiron

Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:14 PM CST

Sports

WGEM Sports Update: Friday (February 10) 19 Cardinal Players Set To Take Part In 2023 World Baseball Classic

Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
13 Cardinals From The Teams 40-Man Roster Are Set To Compete In The WBC