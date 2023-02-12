A Quincy family is temporarily displaced after a Saturday night fire

QUINCY (WGEM) - All Quincy Fire Department crews responded to a home on fire in the 600 Block of 14th Street around 10:27 p.m. Saturday.

Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said the fire started on the second floor of the single-family home.

According to Vahlkamp, the family said they were watching TV when they heard a loud noise upstairs. They went to check it out and saw the second floor was on fire.

Vahlkamp said at the time of the fire, a man, his fiancé and three kids were home. He said no one got hurt and the family will be temporarily displaced with another family member.

Firefighters said the home is not destroyed and they do not think it’ll be a total loss. But, they said it will take time for repairs to be made livable again.

Vahlkamp said as of midnight, crews were still distinguishing hotspots on the second floor and attic of the home.

He said QFD investigators are still determining what caused the fire.

In the meantime, Vahlkamp said Ameren has shut off utilities to the home.

