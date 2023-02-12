WEATHER ALERT - Valentine’s Day

Weather Alert on Valentine's Day for gusty wind and rain
Weather Alert on Valentine's Day for gusty wind and rain(Brian inman)
By Brian Inman
Feb. 12, 2023
QUINCY (WGEM) - We are set up for another week of temperatures that are going to run above what is normal. Our mild February continues across the region. There are a few hiccups in the forecast over the next 7 days. One of those hiccups has prompted us to issue a Weather Alert. Tuesday which is Valentine’s Day we are expecting rain to develop across the region from an area of low pressure that develops out of the Southwest. The rain will also be accompanied by a very gusty wind, gusting out of the south and southwest up to around 40 miles an hour, possibly stronger. The system slides on through the area and there’s another system quick on its heels. We do see the potential for some rain-snow mix on Thursday as temperatures drop down to more seasonable norms. Overnight Thursday night through Friday morning we will have bitterly cold air that slides into the area. But as has been the case with almost every Friday in February, these cold temperatures don’t stick around long. We have about a 24 to 36-hour window where temperatures will be running seasonably cool. We will start off Friday morning with temperatures down in the mid-teens. Saturday and Sunday are back up around the 50-degree mark with some sunshine.

