WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 10) Southeastern All-State Guard/Forward Danny Stephens Remains Sidelined With Injury

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Southeastern basketball standout Danny Stephens will be sidelined for tonight’s IHSA basketball game against the Titans of West Hancock. There is no indication at this time when, or if, Stephens will return to action for the remainder of the season.

We’ll have the latest from Augusta, Illinois plus we’ll have insight from our WGEM Sports Medical Expert on the type of rehabilitation journey Stephens may face down the line.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.