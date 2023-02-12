WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 10) Southeastern All-State Guard/Forward Danny Stephens Remains Sidelined With Injury
Mizzou Tigers Preferred Walk-On Facing Uncertain Future On The IHSA Hardwood
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 11:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Southeastern basketball standout Danny Stephens will be sidelined for tonight’s IHSA basketball game against the Titans of West Hancock. There is no indication at this time when, or if, Stephens will return to action for the remainder of the season.
We’ll have the latest from Augusta, Illinois plus we’ll have insight from our WGEM Sports Medical Expert on the type of rehabilitation journey Stephens may face down the line.
