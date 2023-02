WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (February 11) Culver-Stockton College Wildcats Rolls To A Clean 2-Game Sweep Against Park On “The Hill”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - College Basketball Saturday

NAIA Women’s Basketball

Heart of America Athletic Conference

Canton, Mo. | Charles Field House

February 11, 2023

Park (MO) 36

Culver-Stockton College Lady Wildcats 78

Park is (5-20) overall and (3-17) in the Heart

Culver-Stockton is (16-10) overall and (11-9) in the Heart

NAIA Men’s Basketball

Heart of America Athletic Conference Game

Canton, Mo. | Charles Field House

Park (MO) 59

Culver-Stockton College 70

CSC: Robert Fry, II (18 Points/4 Rebs/5 Assists)

Park is (5-20) overall and (3-17) in the Heart

Culver-Stockton is (9-16) overall and (5-15) in the Heart

