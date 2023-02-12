WGEM Sports Update: Saturday (February 11) Quincy University Hawks Fall To Defeat On The GLVC Hardwood Against UI-Springfield

QU’s Malik Hardmon Pumps In 22 Points & Pulls Down 13 Rebs During Setback At Pepsi Arena
QU Hawks Fall To Defeat At Home Against UI-Springfield On Saturday
QU Hawks Fall To Defeat At Home Against UI-Springfield On Saturday(QU photo / Jim Lawrence)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 12:02 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
QUINCY, IL (WGEM) -The Quincy University Hawks hosted the University of Illinois – Springfield Prairie Stars earlier this evening at Pepsi Arena. Despite a double-double from Malik Hardmon, the Hawks dropped the GLVC contest by the score of 84-74.

QU shot 26 of 67 from the field, 2 of 14 from beyond the arc and 20 of 36 from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, UIS shot 54.5% from the field, 10 of 14 from three-point territory.

Hardmon posted 22 points and 13 rebounds for his second double-double of the season. Paul Zilinskas, Jamaurie Coakley and Zion Richardson also reached double figures for the Hawks.

Max Kunnert scored a game-high 33 points for the Prairie Stars.

(13-11) QU is now (9-7) in the conference ranks after losing their second game in a row. The Hawks are now (8-4) playing in “The Gem City” this season. Quincy University will continue their home stand on Thursday, February 16 against the Cardinals of William Jewell College.

---QU Hawks Release

