Another house fire in Quincy sparks concern

QUINCY (WGEM) - As firefighters investigate another fire that sparked in Quincy Saturday night, it might feel like we’ve had a lot of them lately, but they say it’s not actually a trend.

Quincy Fire Department Fire Chief Bernard Vahlkamp said the fire started around 10:30 p.m.

“When crews arrived on scene there were flames visible from the back side of the house. Pretty much smoke on the whole second floor smoke, smoke was covering up the entire street. They showed up and saw flames on the second floor pouring into the attic space,” Vahlkamp said.

He said while the house is not a loss, the family cannot stay there right now. There is no electricity and there is water damage throughout the home.

Quincy Fire Department Captain Shawn Henson said they already know the cause, improper electrical wiring.

“They got a pretty good knock down, and then had issues gaining access to concealed attic spaces due to some remodel work that had been done to the house,” Henson said.

It’s a common cause that Henson said has a simple solution.

“We would recommend that everybody keep in mind that if you have electrical work done on your house, make sure it’s done by a licensed electrician,” Henson said.

It seems fires in Quincy are becoming more common but Henson that’s not the case.

“We don’t like to see fires happen, obviously, but as far as it concerning like there’s a trend, not necessarily. Fires tend to come in bunches and so we just take them as they come,” Henson said.

Henson didn’t have numbers for 2022 yet but according to the Quincy Fire Rescue Prevention Reports from 2016 to 2021, the number of fires have stayed consistent at around 73.

That’s still leading to overtime for firefighters. Vahlkamp said all on duty crews were on scene.

“We went to a third alarm which means we have the reserve trucks at Central Fire Station being manned so they are handling the rest of the calls for the city,” Vahlkamp said.

Henson said they have made two new hires which will help eliminate some of the overtime. Once the recruits return from their seven-week academy training, he said they will rejoin the station’s staff.

“Even though they’re not fully trained yet, they do count toward our staffing. So, then, yes, they would relieve some of the staffing issues and overtime issues that we’ve had,” Henson said.

