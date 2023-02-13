Barn fire at Harvestville Farm

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a farm in Donnellson, Iowa, according to the Fort Madison Fire Department.

Officials said the fire is in the barn at Harvestville Farm at 1977 Highway 2.

They said several fire departments are helping including Montrose Fire Rescue, Des Moines Township, and the West Point Fire Department.

WGEM has a reporter headed to the scene. There is no word yet on when the fire started or whether anyone is hurt.

According to its website, Harvestville Farm is a 5th generation farm that hosts, among other things, seasonal festivals like the Zinnia and Sunflower Festivals.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.