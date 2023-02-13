Barn fire at Harvestville Farm

There is a barn fire at Harvestville Farm.
There is a barn fire at Harvestville Farm.(MGN)
By Makenzi Henderson
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DONNELLSON, Iowa (WGEM) - Firefighters are on the scene of a large fire at a farm in Donnellson, Iowa, according to the Fort Madison Fire Department.

Officials said the fire is in the barn at Harvestville Farm at 1977 Highway 2.

They said several fire departments are helping including Montrose Fire Rescue, Des Moines Township, and the West Point Fire Department.

WGEM has a reporter headed to the scene. There is no word yet on when the fire started or whether anyone is hurt.

According to its website, Harvestville Farm is a 5th generation farm that hosts, among other things, seasonal festivals like the Zinnia and Sunflower Festivals.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Gallaher
Quincy man arrested after stealing city bus
All Quincy Fire Department crews responded to a call for help from a home on fire in the 600...
A Quincy family is temporarily displaced after a Saturday night fire
Police at West Radio Road
Sheriff identifies officers involved in Thursday shooting
Deputy Evan C. Schmalshof
ISP identifies McDonough Co. deputy involved in fatal crash
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say

Latest News

You might associate the Super Bowl with chicken wings, chips ‘n’ salsa and standout...
Kroc Center in Quincy hosts SOUPer bowl again
The Regional Office of Education 26, which covers Hancock, Schuyler, McDonough and Fulton...
Local educators work to fight teacher shortage any way they can
It might seem like fires are happening more in Quincy, but firefighters said Sunday the numbers...
After another fire in Quincy, are numbers up?
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
School districts all across West-Central Illinois rely on local universities for future...
Western Illinois educators fight teacher shortage