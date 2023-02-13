Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 12th, 2023

By Jessica Beaver
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Bonnie Heming

Vicki Walters

Avery Lash

Susan Bowen

Judy Jones

Betty Franklin

Frank Freiburg

Dave Bauer

Maxine Ellis

Patricia Harrison

Marily Jacobson

Jim Wintjen

Steve Dunham

Susan Clough

Ainsley Garner

Millie Bales

Dolores Webel

ANNIVERSARIES

Steve & Colette Swisegood

Eric & Debbie Hull

Bill & Freda Johnson

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 13th, 2023

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 13, 2023

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 13, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 11th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 10th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Latest News

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 10, 2023

Updated: Feb. 10, 2023 at 3:42 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 10, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 9th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:58 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 9, 2023

Updated: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:31 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 9, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 8th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:03 AM CST
|
By Quentin Wells
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.

Hospital Reports

Hospital Report: February 8, 2023

Updated: Feb. 8, 2023 at 3:29 AM CST
|
By Ryan Hill
Hospital Report: February 8, 2023

Birthdays and Anniversaries

Birthdays and Anniversaries: February 7th, 2023

Updated: Feb. 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
|
By Jessica Beaver
Send your birthdays and anniversaries to birthdays@wgem.com Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air. WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.