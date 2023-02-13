First spring flooding outlook released

QUINCY (WGEM) - With warmer than average temperatures having many people thinking and feeling Spring, now is a good reminder that the changing of the seasons also comes the spring flooding season.

Every year, the National Weather Service releases outlooks analyzing the threat for spring flooding across the region.

This year’s first outlook calls for a near to below average threat for flooding along the Mississippi and Illinois Rivers locally. The threat is closer to average to slightly above average for smaller creeks and tributaries.

The highest threat level is for minor flooding, with chances dropping off significantly afterwards.

There are several factors that are considered when it comes to the possibility of spring flooding.

Current Moisture

The first factor in the forecast is current moisture in the ground. As of mid February, abnormally dry to moderate drought conditions exist across the Tri-States.

In addition to the local dry conditions, severe drought persists across much of Iowa as well. This combination of ongoing drought means that flooding is less likely, and the ground will be able to absorb more rain once the soil if frost free.

River Levels

The national weather service also looks at current river levels. Most rivers are running near normal, which means they can handle heavier spring rains more easily without overflowing their banks.

It is important to note that the Illinois River is more susceptible to quick rises than the Mississippi River.

Snowpack

Another one of the big factors in spring flooding potential is current snowpack. There is little to no snowpack across the Tri-States and across much of Illinois, limiting flood potential locally and along the Illinois River.

Along the Mississippi River, there is a healthier snowpack across the Northern Mississippi basin in Northern Iowa and Minnesota. Rapid snowmelt could lead to an increased flood risk whereas gradual melting would lessen the risk.

Overall, flooding risk remains somewhat low across the region at the moment, with minor flooding at most expected. However, conditions can change quickly, especially on smaller creeks and rivers.

A few heavy rain or snow events could lead to an increased flooding risk over the next few months, which is why the spring flooding outlook will be updated again in late February and early March.

You can access the outlook for the Northern Tri-States here and the Southern Tri-States here.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.