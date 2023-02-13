Home on Curved Creek Road catches fire

2901 Curved Creek Rd.
2901 Curved Creek Rd.(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A home at 2901 Curved Creek Rd. caught fire Monday afternoon.

Quincy Fire Deputy Chief Steve Salrin said firefighters arrived around 4:20 p.m. and were quickly able to extinguish the fire.

Salrin said the residents were home at the time of the fire and able to get out. Salrin reported there were no injuries.

Salrin said there was damage to the second floor and roof and likely water and smoke damage on the first floor.

The fire will be investigated.

