Hospital Report: February 13, 2023
Deaths:
Clara H. O’Brien, age 93, of Quincy, died on February 11 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.
Bradley Havermale age 29, of Quincy died on February 9 in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home
Births:
Blessing Hospital Reports:
Lucas Likes & Kaitlin Hubbert of Ursa, IL...girl
Dillon* & Ali Reavis of *Springfield, MO & Mendon, IL...boy
Tristan Kirk & Hanna Arnold of Keokuk, IA....boy
Dermane Lloyd & Alyssa Scott of Hamilton, IL....boy
Matt D. G. Miller & Miriam C. Miller of Dallas City, IL....boy
Michael Manley & Ashley Kaufman of Quincy, IL....boy
Eric & Kelsey Barry of Liberty, IL....boy
Matthew Surgeon Jr & Shelby Schafer of Quincy, IL....girl
