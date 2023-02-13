Hospital Report: February 13, 2023

By Ryan Hill
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:30 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Clara H. O’Brien, age 93, of Quincy, died on February 11 in her home. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Bradley Havermale age 29, of Quincy died on February 9 in Quincy. Duker & Haugh Funeral Home

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Lucas Likes & Kaitlin Hubbert of Ursa, IL...girl

Dillon* & Ali Reavis of *Springfield, MO & Mendon, IL...boy

Tristan Kirk & Hanna Arnold of Keokuk, IA....boy

Dermane Lloyd & Alyssa Scott of Hamilton, IL....boy

Matt D. G. Miller & Miriam C. Miller of Dallas City, IL....boy

Michael Manley & Ashley  Kaufman of Quincy, IL....boy

Eric & Kelsey Barry of Liberty, IL....boy

Matthew Surgeon Jr & Shelby Schafer of Quincy, IL....girl

