La Harpe schools incorporating high impact tutoring

LA HARPE, Ill. (WGEM) - Third through eighth-grade students at La Harpe schools will be able to receive additional academic support.

The program started Feb. 13, thanks to a High-Impact Tutoring Grant from Illinois State University.

Superintendent Janet Gladu said the program will have an emphasis in math and English Language Arts. It will be overseen by nine school staff and one administrator.

Gladu said the smaller group size could help make up ground that was lost during the pandemic.

“We can go down to one-to-one, to one-to-five [teacher-student ratio], which is a great number for students to catch up and build those relationships,” Gladu said.

Before Monday, Gladu said the district did not have any after school programs for students.

Each staff member can teach up to five students and Gladu hopes to have up to 30 students starting out overall.

“Anybody that has a lower grade in a class, we have personally reached out to them and invited them,” Gladu added. “Our teachers have recommended [students] and we’ve had parents call and recommend.”

Gladu said any student can join pending a referral. She added that the grant is not able to cover transportation costs, which she said is the district’s largest hurdle currently.

The program will run through late June, which is when the grant will expire. Tutor sessions will last up to one hour, three days per week.

The $33,000 grant is covering staffing and supplies.

