Local football/soup lovers gather for Soup-er Bowl Sunday

QUINCY (WGEM) - You might associate the Super Bowl with chicken wings, chips ‘n’ salsa and standout commercials, but at the Kroc Center in Quincy, football lovers took a literal approach to the big game Sunday.

The 6th Annual Souper Bowl party featured more than five soups that were up for competition.

Kroc Center Youth Development and Outreach Specialist Jakin Logsdon said in addition to watching the big game, guests played TV commercial bingo, filled out prediction cards and voted for their top three soups.

”We’re raising funds for our youth programs and it’s just a bunch of friends and family coming together to watch the game and have fun together,” Logsdon said.

Logsdon said they plan to bring the event back again next year.

