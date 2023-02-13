Local football/soup lovers gather for Soup-er Bowl Sunday

By Dylan Smith
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:27 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - You might associate the Super Bowl with chicken wings, chips ‘n’ salsa and standout commercials, but at the Kroc Center in Quincy, football lovers took a literal approach to the big game Sunday.

The 6th Annual Souper Bowl party featured more than five soups that were up for competition.

Kroc Center Youth Development and Outreach Specialist Jakin Logsdon said in addition to watching the big game, guests played TV commercial bingo, filled out prediction cards and voted for their top three soups.

”We’re raising funds for our youth programs and it’s just a bunch of friends and family coming together to watch the game and have fun together,” Logsdon said.

Logsdon said they plan to bring the event back again next year.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Gallaher
Quincy man arrested after stealing city bus
All Quincy Fire Department crews responded to a call for help from a home on fire in the 600...
A Quincy family is temporarily displaced after a Saturday night fire
Police at West Radio Road
Sheriff identifies officers involved in Thursday shooting
Deputy Evan C. Schmalshof
ISP identifies McDonough Co. deputy involved in fatal crash
Cody Longo arrives at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor Cody Longo dies at 34, reports say

Latest News

You might associate the Super Bowl with chicken wings, chips ‘n’ salsa and standout...
Kroc Center in Quincy hosts SOUPer bowl again
The Regional Office of Education 26, which covers Hancock, Schuyler, McDonough and Fulton...
Local educators work to fight teacher shortage any way they can
It might seem like fires are happening more in Quincy, but firefighters said Sunday the numbers...
After another fire in Quincy, are numbers up?
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
QMG Play Of The Week Nominees
School districts all across West-Central Illinois rely on local universities for future...
Western Illinois educators fight teacher shortage