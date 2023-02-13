Rescue dog flees new owners, rings doorbell for help at shelter she called home

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the...
In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.(Animal Rescue League of El Paso)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL PASO, Texas (Gray News) – A dog who escaped her new owners in Texas ran back to the animal shelter she was adopted from, the shelter said.

In a Facebook post from the Animal Rescue League of El Paso, staff said on Jan. 31, the shelter’s Ring doorbell camera alerted them that Bailey was knocking at their door.

“Bailey made her own way back to ARL and rang our ring doorbell at 1:15am saying she wanted in,” the shelter said.

Staff rushed to the shelter in the middle of the night to help Bailey. They put her in the kennel she used to call home for so long.

“She lived at the shelter for soooo long this was home to her. She felt safe here. When she got loose she was on a mission to get home,” the shelter wrote.

It’s unclear exactly how Bailey evaded her new owners, but the shelter said she was successfully reunited with her forever family.

To ease any concerns, the shelter also said they are “very confident that Bailey is well cared for and loved,” and they plan to stay in touch with Bailey’s family.

“So happy that she’s home safe,” the shelter said.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Quincy Fire Department crews responded to a call for help from a home on fire in the 600...
A Quincy family is temporarily displaced after a Saturday night fire
Christopher Gallaher
Quincy man arrested after stealing city bus
Braden A. Harn and Robert Lee Ledbetter
Two Hannibal men allegedly steal money, handgun and more from elderly person
Several fire departments responded to the barn and shed fire on Highway 2 in Donnellson, Iowa,...
Machine shed lost, barn damaged in fire at Harvestville Farm
Southeast All-State Guard/Forward Danny Stephens Will Miss Tonight's Game vs. West Hancock
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 10) Southeastern All-State Guard/Forward Danny Stephens Remains Sidelined With Injury

Latest News

USDA reports record year for exports
USDA reports record year for exports
La Harpe schools incorporating high impact tutoring
La Harpe schools incorporating high impact tutoring
A calm Mississippi River on a springlike day.
First spring flooding outlook released
National Security Council spokesman John Kirby speaks during a press briefing at the White...
US defends decision to shoot down 3 unidentified objects
2901 Curved Creek Rd.
Home on Curved Creek Road catches fire