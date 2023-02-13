Spring-like day today. Weather Alert for tomorrow.

Today will be a great day to get outside even if it is just for a few minutes.
Today will be a great day to get outside even if it is just for a few minutes.(maxuser | WGEM)
By Whitney Williams
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the day pretty mild for this time of year. Typically, we have morning temperatures in the low 20s. However, this morning we are in the low to upper 30s. The day will turn out to be a beautiful, sunny, spring-like day though. We will have abundant sunshine with light winds shifting around to the south. Those factors will allow temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 50s. Similar daytime high as yesterday. Definitely a great day to get out and enjoy, even if it is just for a little bit. Into tonight, we will have increasing clouds ahead of our next weather system. Lows will be mild again, in the 30s to near 40° for a few locations.

A developing dynamic low pressure system over the southwestern portion of the U.S. will bring us precipitation tomorrow. This low pressure will pass to our northwest, keeping us on the warm side. That means the precipitation will come in the form of rain. This system looks to bring us light to moderate rain. The low pressure will reach our region by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow should not be a continuous all day rain event, but we will have several rounds of rain through the day. The first round will arrive in the morning, followed by a brief break in the action. Then, more widespread rain showers are expected for the afternoon and early evening hours. I then expect another break in the rain before a few more scattered showers arrive later in the evening/early nighttime hours.

We have a Weather Alert for tomorrow, but not because of the rain. The Weather Alert is due to some strong gusty south/southeasterly winds. Winds will start off sustained at about 15 to 20 mph and then will increase to 25 to 30 mph. On top of that, winds could gust into the 40 mph range. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside, tied down or moved to a spot where the wind can not reach them. Also, the strong wind gusts will make driving more difficult especially for high profile vehicles out on highways/interstates.

We have a Weather Alert for tomorrow (Tuesday) due to some strong gusty winds.
We have a Weather Alert for tomorrow (Tuesday) due to some strong gusty winds.(maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All Quincy Fire Department crews responded to a call for help from a home on fire in the 600...
A Quincy family is temporarily displaced after a Saturday night fire
Christopher Gallaher
Quincy man arrested after stealing city bus
Several fire departments responded to the barn and shed fire on Highway 2 in Donnellson, Iowa,...
Machine shed lost, barn damaged in fire at Harvestville Farm
Southeast All-State Guard/Forward Danny Stephens Will Miss Tonight's Game vs. West Hancock
WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (February 10) Southeastern All-State Guard/Forward Danny Stephens Remains Sidelined With Injury
Police at West Radio Road
Sheriff identifies officers involved in Thursday shooting

Latest News

Evening Weather 02-12-2023
Evening Weather 02-12-2023
Weather Alert on Valentine's Day for gusty wind and rain
WEATHER ALERT - Valentine’s Day
Evening Weather 02-11-2023
Evening Weather 02-11-2023
A weekend warmup is in store with temperatures returning to near normal today and above normal...
Unseasonable Warmth Ahead; Rainy Valentines Day In Store