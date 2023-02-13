Spring-like day today. Weather Alert for tomorrow.

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are starting off the day pretty mild for this time of year. Typically, we have morning temperatures in the low 20s. However, this morning we are in the low to upper 30s. The day will turn out to be a beautiful, sunny, spring-like day though. We will have abundant sunshine with light winds shifting around to the south. Those factors will allow temperatures to warm into the mid to upper 50s. Similar daytime high as yesterday. Definitely a great day to get out and enjoy, even if it is just for a little bit. Into tonight, we will have increasing clouds ahead of our next weather system. Lows will be mild again, in the 30s to near 40° for a few locations.

A developing dynamic low pressure system over the southwestern portion of the U.S. will bring us precipitation tomorrow. This low pressure will pass to our northwest, keeping us on the warm side. That means the precipitation will come in the form of rain. This system looks to bring us light to moderate rain. The low pressure will reach our region by tomorrow morning. Tomorrow should not be a continuous all day rain event, but we will have several rounds of rain through the day. The first round will arrive in the morning, followed by a brief break in the action. Then, more widespread rain showers are expected for the afternoon and early evening hours. I then expect another break in the rain before a few more scattered showers arrive later in the evening/early nighttime hours.

We have a Weather Alert for tomorrow, but not because of the rain. The Weather Alert is due to some strong gusty south/southeasterly winds. Winds will start off sustained at about 15 to 20 mph and then will increase to 25 to 30 mph. On top of that, winds could gust into the 40 mph range. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside, tied down or moved to a spot where the wind can not reach them. Also, the strong wind gusts will make driving more difficult especially for high profile vehicles out on highways/interstates.

We have a Weather Alert for tomorrow (Tuesday) due to some strong gusty winds. (maxuser | WGEM)

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.