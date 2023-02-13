Two Hannibal men allegedly steal money, handgun and more from elderly person

PIKE COUNTY, Ill. (WGEM) - Two men were arrested on Sunday after they allegedly stole money, a handgun, watches and other items from a safe at a residence in Barry, Illinois.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 7:12 a.m. on Feb. 12 to a house in the 1000 block of Illinois 106.

The resident reported to police that two men came to their house on Feb. 11 to make an agreement for an asphalting job. They wrote a check to the suspects for the job.

On Feb. 12, the suspects came back to the residence requesting the payment be made in cash. When the resident opened a safe to retrieve the cash, the suspects stole a large amount of money, a Smith and Wesson handgun, watches and various other items.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a white Ford F-150.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office alerted local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the truck and suspects.

Within minutes of the alert, the Hannibal Police Department found the truck and arrested Robert Lee Ledbetter, 59, of Hannibal, and Braden A. Harn, 20, of Hannibal.

Both men are being held in the Marion County Jail where were charged with residential burglary, financial exploitation of the elderly, robbery, theft between $10,000-$100,000 and unlawful possession of a stolen firearm.

Police said this incident is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

