WEATHER ALERT - Valentine’s Day

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have a Weather Alert for Tuesday which is Valentine’s Day. The Weather Alert is for gusty wind gusting up to 40 to 45 mph. Couple that was some rainfall and it will make for a rather gnarly day in the Tri-State area. Do you like the word gnarly some people don’t.

Rain should be 1/2 inch or less Tuesday (Brian inman)

We’re not expecting much precipitation maybe about a half-inch of rain. So the main story is the gusty wind. Behind that, we are watching the limited potential for some snow on Thursday. At this time it does not look like much accumulation, but if it shifts slightly to the south, we may see minor accumulations in the north and western portions of the Tri-State area much like the last system that came through. Right now if we have some accumulation in Scotland county, Clark County, and Lee county it looks as if it would be about 1 inch. So once again, we have winter for about two days in the region and then we are back up with temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday.

