Western Illinois educators fight teacher shortage

MACOMB (WGEM) - 2023 marks the sixth year the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools (IARSS) has partnered with Goshen Education Consulting to conduct a survey about a prevailing teacher shortage.

The survey was released to school districts statewide, and results show 79 percent of schools have a teacher shortage with 93 percent of districts saing the shortage is just as bad or worse than last school year.

In Western Illinois, the case isn’t any different.

The Regional Office of Education 26, which covers Hancock, Schuyler, McDonough and Fulton Counties, reports 100% of schools have a shortage with both teachers and substitutes.

“Eighty percent of our school districts in the state of Illinois responded to the survey, so we have a pretty valid survey,” ROE26 Superintendent John Meixner said.

From the study, Meixner added that Western-Central Illinois and the Southeast portion of the state were prone to more drastic shortages.

Here locally, Meixner said ROE26 is making an effort to provide school districts with recruiting tools, and other tactics, to help alleviate the shortage, including breaking down the process of what it takes to become an educator.

“We’ve tried to break things down in an easier format to try to make people understand it’s not as hard as you may think it is, and there are avenues and scholarship opportunities for people to become a teacher,” Meixner said.

Across the region, districts rely heavily on local universities to support the teacher demand.

Western Illinois University’s MAT program (Master of Arts in Teaching) has supplied districts with student teachers to get their foot in the door.

Maranda Johnson, a senior at WIU, is currently student-teaching at Carthage Primary School.

Johnson is a first-generation college student and doesn’t have a family history of teachers, but she wanted to make an impact.

“When I was in school their weren’t a lot of teachers who weren’t willing to step up to the plate for students, but the ones who were willing to really made a difference in my life,” Johnson said. “Just really wanting to be that kind of role model for students really made me want to go into the career.”

It’s aspiring teachers like Johnson that Carthage Elementary School District Superintendent, Dustin Day, said he hopes to attract.

“We would have, at an elementary position, five, seven or eight years ago, a copy paper box just full of applicants and now you may have one,” Day said.

Day stressed the additional geographic challenges that districts like Carthage Elementary face. Being a Tri-State school district, he said they compete with two other states for employees.

He said he relies on the district’s family-like environment to recruit and retain educators.

“We want them to stay here, we want them to be a part of that family,” Day added. “I think it’s so important for student achievement that when we have that consistency with staff from year-to-year, I think that’s beneficial for kids.”

About 45 miles northeast, the same situation persists.

Last summer, Bushnell-Prairie City School District filled more than a dozen teacher vacancies.

“We, for the past several years, have started every year with an opening,” Bushnell-Prairie City Superintendent Kathy Dinger said. “I really started to notice the shortage five or six years ago and it really started to impact how we were looking at filling positions.”

Like Carthage Elementary, B-PC also relies on the hopes of attracting local university graduates.

However, Meixner said if school districts want to solve the shortage for good, some things to need to change. He said things like pay and benefits are out of superintendent’s control.

“We’ve got to start changing the narrative on how fantastic it is to be in the education profession, it’s a great public service, and it’s the profession that begins all professions,” Meixner said.

Meixner said IARSS plans to conduct a survey for the 2023-2024 school year.

In Region 26 alone, there are more than 35 teacher and staff openings.

Regional Office of Education 1 covers Adams, Brown, Pike, Scott, Morgan and Cass Counties.

View ROE1 job openings here.

View ROE26 job openings here.

