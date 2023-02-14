Another property added to Quincy Fix or Flatten program

By Charity Bell
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Another property is now on the list to be torn down as part of Quincy’s Fix or Flatten program.

Monday night, Councilmen voted to add the property which is in the 900 block of Adams Street to the list of 10 that could come down this year.

The city’s inspection director said they first tell owners to fix the property.

He adds that the city starts a $2,000 legal process to flatten the property if it can’t be repaired due to extensive deterioration like fire damage.

He said that process could take up to four months.

At the Quincy City Council, they approved a resolution to address employee health care coverage concerns.

They approved a contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield to provide employee health insurance benefits through the remainder of the year.

Councilmen also approved $136,192 to complete a route study for Quincy transit lines.

The Quincy Transit Director said its the first study in more than 20 years, to address the under served east side of town, one of it’s busiest routes, that currently has only two buses.

Aldermen also adopted an ordinance to dissolve the Streets and Right of Way committee.

