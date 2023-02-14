Brown County resident survey results unveiled tomorrow

Brown County Community Survey
By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MT. STERLING, Ill. (WGEM) - A big surprise is coming to Brown County and residents will get to find out what that is on Wednesday night at a public presentation event.

More than 700 residents took part in the Tracy Family Foundation funded 2022 Be Heard Brown County community survey back in August.

Residents were asked what was most important to them in Brown County (i.e. walkability, entertainment options) so community leaders can work to make those improvements.

TFF’s executive director Dan Teefey said the Be Heard Brown County runs on a four-year cycle with the last one having been done in 2018.

“In 2021 we opened the Brown County Early Learning Center,” Teefey said. “And that came as a direct result of the 2018 community survey which said childcare options were the biggest need in Brown County.”

Teefey said other additions brought on by the 2018 survey were a Mexican restaurant and a bike trail.

The community survey results presentation will be on Wednesday Feb. 15 in the Hagel 1891 banquet room (2nd floor).

It starts at 5:30 p.m. and goes till about 6:30 p.m.

Registration is encouraged to guarantee a seat.

You can register here.

