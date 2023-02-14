Business owners give back by treating assisted living residents on Valentine’s Day

KEOKUK (WGEM) - Local community members donated their time and business resources to make our older loved ones feel special today.

Owner and stylist of Tangles Hair Salon in Keokuk, Tarla Price, worked outside the salon this Valentine’s Day.

Instead of doing her typical curls and up do’s for the holiday, she offered her services to the residents of River Hills Village on Tuesday.

“I always look for things that we can do as a salon company, to come here and do something fun and just give back to these cute little people,” Price said.

Things that may be easy for you, like brushing your hair and putting on lipstick, can be hard for someone in assisted living.

Price said that’s why she’s happy to provide this service for free, to meet a need and increase residents’ confidence.

“Everybody feels better when their hair and makeup is done, I just think it’s just something that we can do to help these people who might feel a little blue sometimes just put a little perk in their step and help them have a great day,” Price said.

Residents were treated to a free hair styling, makeup application and photoshoot.

River Hills Village’s Activities Director, Ivy Pointer said Price is just one of many business owners that jumped at the idea of giving back to the older generation.

“I just reached out on Facebook and it got like 79 shares on it throughout the community and then people reached out to me and just said that they would offer their time and donate supplies and, you know, pictures and all kinds of stuff,” Pointer said.

Pointer said the event is something she’s wanted to do for a while, but because of COVID restrictions, visitation has been limited over the last couple years.

“With COVID and stuff, we weren’t able to have people in and I wanted to make it extra special since it’s the first Valentine’s Day we’ve been able to do extra things and, you know, reaching out to the community is something we’ve always been wanting to do,” Pointer said. “It’s nice to have people in and, you know, get familiar with everybody.”

River Hills resident Joyce Milligan said she was happy to have the community see living in assisted living facilities isn’t just strictly business.

“It needs to be shown that people know other things go on besides just the pain and everything, there’s the fun,” Milligan said.

About 40 residents in total got the Valentine’s Day special treatment.

Pointer said with the facility having more relaxed COVID regulations, she plans to have more community involved celebrations in the near future.

She’s already planning an event to celebrate Mardi Gras.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.