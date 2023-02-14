Former QU great Jim Pollihan, a major player in American soccer scene, dies at age 68

QUINCY (WGEM) - Jim Pollihan, one of the most decorated players in the history of Quincy University who later went on to play a prominent role in United States soccer, has died.

The Harrisburg Heat announced Pollihan’s death on their social media sites Tuesday:

“It is with heavy heart that we relay the news of the passing of Jim Pollihan. He will be missed but never forgotten and his impact on soccer will always be cherished. Our prayers are with his wife Barb and her family and we will continue to honor Jim and his legacy. Godspeeed.”

Pollihan, a native of St. Louis who would have turned 69 last Monday, died Sunday in a hospital in Harrisburg, Pa., where he lived.

Pollihan is survived by his wife, Barb, and daughter, Madison.

He was one of three brothers to wear the Hawks uniform. His older brothers Bob and Tom, who are both members of the QU Hall of Fame, preceded Jim to Quincy several years prior.

“All of the Pollihan brothers are fantastic people and continue to be great supporters of the program,” said QU head coach Mike Carpenter.

“I didn’t know Jim real well but people told me multiple stories about him. He was obviously a gifted player but the one thing I heard the most about him is whether he was playing competitively or just 11-on-11 he was a complete gentleman. He was a real class act and an engaged alum with our program.”

Pollihan came to QU after graduating from Mercy High School in St. Louis and starred with the Hawks between 1972 and 1975. The QU program under coaches Frank Longo, Roger Francour and Jack Mackenzie dominated the NAIA from the mid-1960s through the early-1980s.

Jim Pollihan appeared with the legendary Pele on the cover of the first edition of the now-defunct Soccer Digest's May 1978 edition. (Soccer Digest)

In 1972, Pollihan’s first year with the team, Quincy went to the NAIA championship game where it lost to Davis and Elkins College. Pollihan was selected to the all-tournament team.

Beginning in 1973, Quincy won the next three NAIA championships. Pollihan was named the tournament’s Outstanding Forward in 1973, 1974 and 1975. He added to his honors when he was selected as the tournament MVP in 1974.

In addition, he was an NAIA second team All-American in 1974 and an honorable mention in 1975.

Goalie Eric Delabar played just the 1975 season at QU with Pollihan but was on numerous amateur and club teams with him in St. Louis.

“Jim was just a treat,” said Delabar, who is the assistant women’s coach at Maryville University after retiring from a 32-year career in education.

“He was a great striker and an excellent goal scorer up the middle. You could center the ball and he could get you a goal. He was very good at it. He was a very technical player.”

Pollihan scored 53 goals which puts him fourth on the school’s all-time goal list. He scored 22 goals during the 1974 season.

In 1982, the NAIA inducted Pollihan into its soccer Hall of Fame. He has also been inducted into the QU Hall of Fame.

“I watched him and couldn’t believe how good he was,” said Matt Longo, who was an impressionable sophomore soccer player at Quincy Notre Dame and spent many a game studying the Hawks where his dad Frank coached.

“Jim was such a smart student of the game and not only played it well but coached it even better,” said Longo, who also played at QU from 1977-80 and was a member of four national championship teams.

The Rochester Lancers selected Pollihan with the third overall pick of the 1976 NASL Draft, and he went on to score six goals in 131 appearances over five NASL seasons after being converted into a defender by Coach Don Popovic.

After his NASL career, Pollihan became a star player in the burgeoning Major Indoor Soccer League, where he scored the league’s first-ever goal on Dec. 22, 1978.

“Nothing special,” Pollihan later said of the fledging league’s first goal. “This was the first goal. This league’s fate was unknown. No celebration. I was excited to score, but we knew indoor soccer games would generally include multiple goals.”

He played in the MISL with the New York Arrows (1978-79), Houston Summit (1979-80) and Baltimore Blast (1980-84).

Pollihan played in the 1981 MISL All-Star Game, winning MISL titles in 1979 and 1984.

He also earned 15 caps over four years with the U.S. National Team. A cap is either a friendly or a competition played on the international stage.

After his playing career Pollihan became an assistant coach with the Baltimore Blast. In 1991, he took over the helm of the Harrisburg Heat. Pollihan was picked to serve as the organization’s first head coach when the Heat became an expansion team in the National Professional Soccer League in 1991. (NPSL).

In each of his seven seasons as Heat head coach, he led the team into the playoffs, earning Coach of the Year honors in 1992.

With 155 victories, he is fourth among NPSL coaches.

In 1999, Pollihan transitioned into the team’s front office as the vice president of soccer operations. He remained in that role until 2005.

“As a player, a coach and an administrator he was always involved in the sport in some way,” Delabar said.

“Jim was just an ol’ soccer junkie.”

