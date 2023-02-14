Gov. Reynolds asks Iowa Supreme Court to lift injunction on fetal heartbeat bill

(Gray)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:31 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and her attorneys are again asking the Iowa Supreme Court to lift an injunction on the state’s fetal heartbeat bill, to allow it to go into effect.

The law, which was signed in 2018, prohibits elective abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected, usually around six weeks into a pregnancy.

The Iowa Supreme Court put an injunction on the law in 2019 after ruling that abortion is a state constitutional right. However, that ruling has since been overturned.

Gov. Reynolds filed to challenge the injunction last year as well, but a Polk County judge ruled she did not have enough authority to overturn the injunction.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Quincy nightclub owner Steven Homan, right, sits with attorney Benedict Song on Tuesday,...
Homan agrees to plea deal in battery case
2901 Curved Creek Rd.
Home on Curved Creek Road catches fire
PHAST Tracks construction going well
PHAST Tracks construction moving forwards
Another property added to Quincy Fix or Flatten program
Another property added to Quincy Fix or Flatten program
Pearl Diner
Pearl Diner grand opening draws in a crowd

Latest News

Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online
A pair of Republican House lawmakers have proposed bills that would expand school choice and...
SD Republican lawmakers want to expand school choice
Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller (R-Rapid City) was suspended from her seat in the South Dakota State...
Frye-Mueller files lawsuit against South Dakota Senate leadership
South Dakota state lawmakers on the House Health and Human Services committee voted to pass HB...
House Health and Human Services committee passes HB 1080
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut
SD House committee passes grocery tax cut