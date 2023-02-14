Homan agrees to plea deal in battery case

By WGEM Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 1:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A former Quincy nightclub owner charged with felony battery of a former Quincy University student in 2021 pleaded guilty to a lesser charge Tuesday in Adams County Circuit Court.

Steven Homan entered the Alford plea to a Class A misdemeanor charge of battery for putting Jazzpher Evans in a chokehold and dragging her out of the bar he owned on April 4, 2021. A defendant who enters an Alford plea maintains their innocence while admitting prosecutors have enough evidence to secure a conviction. As part of the plea agreement, the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to dismiss a Class 3 felony charge of aggravated battery.

Homan was sentenced to 12 months of conditional discharge and ordered to pay a fine of $250, plus court costs. In addition, he was ordered to pay restitution up to $1,000 to Evans.

Josh Jones, the lead trial attorney for the Adams County State’s Attorney’s Office, told the court that Evans’ attorney had said Evans was not happy with the plea but understood prosecutors’ discretion in handling plea agreements. In addition, Jones said Evans was given the opportunity to enter a victim impact statement, either in person or via email, but did not.

