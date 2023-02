QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Christopher D. Crane, 49 of Canton, Missouri passed away February 12 at his home in Canton. Arnold’s Funeral Home.

Judy C. Woodworth, age 72, of Quincy, died February 13 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

There are no births to report today.

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.