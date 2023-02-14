Local elementary sees less office referrals after Dare to Care challenge

QUINCY (WGEM) - Students at Iles Elementary School are taking what they learned from their Dare to Care week into the community.

During the Dare to Care week, students learned lessons about compassion and empathy.

Educators at Iles Elementary said the Dare to Care week began as a response to an increased number of behavioral referrals. School administrators came up with this plan as a way to help students learn to be more aware of their actions.

Students at Iles Elementary School are learning to pay forward the kindness they showed each other last week during a kindness challenge by creating cards for local cancer patients.

“We decided that this would be a way for us to be able to spread kindness into our community and then have it hopefully come back to us,” Iles Elementary School Social and Emotional School Administration Manager Melissa Fantz said.

Fantz said the school has been averaging 40 office referrals a week so far this school year.

“We were trying to reduce the number of office offenses that students were committing, so we decided that we were going to focus on kindness,” Fantz said. “If students were focusing their attention on being kind, then they would not be committing behaviors that would end up with an office offense”

By the end of the week, the students had collected 2,540 paper hearts. The paper hearts represent the number of kind acts committed.

If an act of kindness was performed during the week, the student would receive a paper heart. Students would give each other pink hearts in response to acts of kindness while staff members handed out red hearts kind actions.

Fourth grade student Abel Vaughn said making cards for those going through a hard time is special.

“They know that someone cares about them,” Vaughn said.

First grader Max Beswick said it makes him happy to show his kindness through the cards.

“I want them to feel better,” Beswick said.

Franz said the students wanted to show kindness and bless cancer patients, so the students’ cards will be going to Blessing’s Cancer Center and QMG’s Cancer center.

“Getting a card randomly from somebody may really brighten their day and help them feel a little bit better about all the things they’re going through,” Fantz said.

On Feb. 13, a group of the students from Iles Elementary School will be taking the hearts to the cancer centers.

Frantz said at the conclusion of their Dare to Care challenge, office referrals were down by 21%.

Schools throughout the district are now taking part in a Dare to Care week.

