New additions come to Mountain Dew Field

Batting cages
Batting cages(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BARRY, Ill. (WGEM) - One Pike County town is making some upgrades to their outdoor facilities ahead of spring and baseball season.

The Western Community Center YMCA just added a batting cage with a pitching machine at the Mountain Dew Field. City administrator Jeff Hogge said Barry has a big baseball community. And with leftover money from a roof replacement project, they were able to fund the cages.

“No one is using it right now because it’s not season yet,” Hogge said. “But, any of the teams down there will be eligible to use it.”

Hogge said the city also spent $3,750 to lay 225 tons of new dirt in the baseball field to make it more playable.

