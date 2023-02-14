Officials: Couple sentenced for selling counterfeit Disney DVDs on eBay

Federal authorities sentenced a couple for selling counterfeit Disney movies online.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (Gray News) – A Missouri couple was sentenced in federal court last week for a scheme to smuggle counterfeit Disney DVDs into the United States and sell them online.

According to the Department of Justice, 43-year-old Tabitha Nicole Rodgers and her husband, 49-year-old Clint Travis Rodgers, were sentenced in separate appearances last Wednesday. Tabitha Rodgers was sentenced to four years in prison without parole. Clint Rodgers was sentenced to one year in prison without parole.

In a release, federal authorities said they were contacted in 2014 by the National Intellectual Property Rights Coordination Center saying Clint Rodgers received more than 443 shipments of counterfeit DVDs from companies in Hong Kong. The companies were known to sell and export counterfeit items, according to officials.

Authorities said they intercepted and seized two shipments of the DVDs before they made it to the Rodgers’ home in Columbia. One of the shipments reportedly contained 200 counterfeit copies of “Beauty and the Beast” DVDs while the other contained 260 counterfeit “Aladdin” DVDs.

Customs and Border Protection agents said they seized a parcel addressed to Clint Rodgers in February 2015. It reportedly contained 200 counterfeit copies of Disney DVDs.

In February and March of 2015, officials said undercover agents bought several of the counterfeits from the Rodgers on eBay. They said the Rodgers listed the DVDs as genuine and authentic Disney products while being aware the products were counterfeit.

Federal agents also said they contacted two individuals who helped the couple sell the counterfeit DVDs who told them numerous complaints were made from customers. Some of the complaints were about the DVDs failing to work.

In August 2015, federal agents executed a search warrant at the Rodgers’ home, where they seized counterfeit goods including the Disney DVDs.

They said Tabitha Rodgers admitted to conducting the day-to-day operations of the business, including contacting the counterfeit DVD supplier in Hong Kong and placing orders for the DVDs. She also said she packaged and sent the DVDs to customers and processed customer complaints when the DVDs didn’t work.

Officials said Clint Rodgers assisted by helping recruit third parties to use their eBay accounts to sell the DVDs for them.

Court documents said most, if not all, of the Rodgers’ income was based on the sale of the counterfeit DVDs, and that the two had been notified by Beachbody and Otter Products to cease and desist from making the counterfeit sales. Despite this warning, the couple continued to sell the fake DVDs.

Officials also said eBay canceled several accounts made by the Rodgers. The couple continued selling the DVDs, however, by recruiting third party sellers to sell them.

Authorities said Tabitha Rodgers also sought and obtained Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits from the government despite not being eligible.

Tabitha Rodgers pleaded guilty to one felony count of criminal copyright infringement for profit on Oct. 12, 2021. Clint Rodgers pleaded guilty on the same day to a misdemeanor count of criminal infringement of a copyright.

In addition to the prison sentence, Tabitha Rodgers was also ordered to pay $26,573 in restitution to the government for the SNAP benefits she was not entitled to receive. Clint Rodgers was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

