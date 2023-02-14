Pearl Diner grand opening draws in a crowd

PEARL, Ill. (WGEM) - A new restaurant is coming to a Pike County town, something the town didn’t have before.

Pearl Diner opened for business on Tuesday morning. The establishment serves a variety of breakfast, lunch and occasional dinner dishes including biscuits and gravy, burgers and catfish.

“We have carry-out or you can call ahead,” said owner Polly Bugg. “We’re trying to keep our menu small for now. But, once we have that down, we will also have a daily special.”

Bugg said Tuesday’s turnout exceeded her expectations with dozens of patrons coming through.

“We’ve had a lot of people from town, out of town,” Bugg said. “They seem to like breakfast. It’s pretty quick. You can run and grab some eggs, bacon, potato and be on your way.”

Bugg said they plan to extend their hours on Fridays for catfish and live music.

Pearl Diner Hours of Operation:

Sun.-Mon: CLOSED

Tues.-Thurs: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Fridays: 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. (Big Fish Fridays)

Saturday: 6 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Previous Story: New restaurant coming to Pearl

Copyright 2023 WGEM. All rights reserved.