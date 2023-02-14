PHAST Tracks construction moving forwards

QUINCY (WGEM) - Work is underway to turn an old Quincy building into an indoor mountain bike park.

Those looking to transform the old E. Best Plumbing and Supply building at 628 Jersey Street say they’re done with demolition and have already started on construction.

Owner Darin Thomas said this facility is important as it gives children the ability to be active when it’s too cold outside to play, and will be fun for all skill levels.

Thomas said they have had the best ramp designers coming in to work on their first floor, and they’ve been working nonstop. He said they have been able to keep up a good supply of workers and wood to keep progressing, as they have 53,000 square feet of building to work with.

“As of right now, we only have about three percent of the entire building done,” he said. “This is only three to five percent of the whole building, so we’ve got a lot done,” Thomas said.

They hope to have the building open by Thanksgiving weekend. Thomas said he is excited about what this will bring to the children of Quincy. He said he’s gotten many calls from around the community and beyond offering support and donations.

Local economic leaders said they are also excited for what this can bring to Quincy.

Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bruce Guthrie said the building had been vacant for about six years. He said rehabbing an old building like this is great for the downtown area and Quincy.

“You are trying to find someone who will fill it and what can it be filled with, what type of business matches up with these older buildings and you need somebody who comes in there and has a vision,” Guthrie said. “A lot of times that’s one of the most important things, is to have a vision of what this building could be.”

He said the facility can be a factor in families wanting to move to Quincy, as they look not only at healthcare and schools, but activities that are available for their children.

Thomas said they are looking to raise $500,000 to cover construction costs. He said they’ve raised about $80,000 so far. You can donate on their website.

