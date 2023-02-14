Quincy license plate readers proposal tabled by police aldermanic committee

QUINCY (WGEM) - There is still no timetable on when you could be seeing license plate readers in Quincy.

Monday night the police aldermanic committee met to review public concerns and police proposals for the request to bring 20 automated license plate readers to the city.

During the meeting, the committee voted to table the item. Committee Chair Alderman Tony Sassen made the motion, seconded by Alderman Mike Rein.

Rein said they’re getting more questions that he feels are necessary to consider.

“Alderman are getting phone calls and emails from the constituents. Both for and against. I don’t think it’s one sided at all. I think there’s a strong desire to have this here as a crime prevention,” Rein said.

Rein said he wants to take the proper time to vet the proposal before the committee send it to the full council to consider.

“It’s particularly good with amber alerts and silver alerts they call in,” Rein said. “You know some old guy wanders off in his car and forgets where he’s going and he can end 200 to 300 miles away. Anything that’s going to save that guy’s life is probably worth having that technology available to us. So there’s some really good things. And security of data is the biggest issue, maybe the only issue.”

A Flock Safety representative, Hector Soliman-Valdez, attended the meeting to address residents’ concerns.

“All of the data that is collected will be owned by the Quincy Police Department. Only they can share that data within the system for legal law enforcement purposes. Any searches that they perform, there is an audit trail to and Flock will never sell or share that data.” Flock Safety Senior Community Engagement Manager Hector Soliman-Valdez said.

Soliman-Valdez said the company believes Amazon Web Services is the most safe and secure server available. He said it’s also the same one used by government agencies nationwide.

He said they will hard delete the data stored after 30 days. He said after that, no one will be able to access it. Not even Flock Safety, Amazon Web Services or Quincy Police.

In addition to that, he said Flock Safety “doesn’t do business” with the federal government, so the company wouldn’t be able to share data with them.

“There were concerns on storage and who can access that information,” Soliman-Valdez said. “We build technology that’s ethically made and that in combination with good policy at your police department will make sure that the data is in the right hands and really the goal is to solve crime.”

Police Chief Adam Yates said the city will terminate their contract with Flock Safety if they find that the technology isn’t helping to solve crime or their is a breach within the company’s agreement.

